Courts Can't Overturn 'Uncontroverted' Expert Evidence

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 5:15 PM BST) -- A court has ruled that judges cannot reject "uncontroverted" expert evidence, ruling in favor of a man appealing his claim against a travel group after he became violently unwell on holiday. Judge Martin Spencer found at the High Court in Birmingham that a lower court should have accepted expert evidence from a gastroenterologist. The expert had concluded that Peter Griffiths contracted his illness as a result of staying at a Turkish hotel in the summer of 2014, entitling him to £29,000 ($38,000) in compensation. "Once a report is truly uncontroverted, that role of the court falls away," Judge Spencer wrote in Thursday's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS