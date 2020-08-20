Royal Mail Told To Continue Free Medical Test Kit Deliveries

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 4:47 PM BST) -- A judge temporarily blocked Royal Mail on Thursday from withholding its free delivery service from a medical testing provider while the two sides iron out questions about packaging to ensure patients can continue to return samples anonymously. Judge Peter Roth ruled in favor of Preventx Ltd., which provides postal self-testing kits for sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and hepatitis, after it sought a last-minute injunction in the competition case to restrain Royal Mail from refusing to process samples sent using Freepost service envelopes. The national postal service had argued that its Freepost service is not designed to process medical testing kits, which...

