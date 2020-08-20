Michigan To Pay $600M To Settle Flint Water Litigation

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Michigan on Thursday agreed to pay $600 million to resolve allegations that its mismanagement exposed residents and property owners in the city of Flint to harmful lead-tainted water, a deal that would route the bulk of the money to impacted minors. The partial settlement resolves claims in state and federal court against Michigan officials, including former Gov. Rick Snyder, who were accused of switching the source of Flint's water despite information cautioning them against doing so. They were also accused of concealing the public health emergency that stemmed from the lead-tainted water flowing into the homes of the mostly minority community...

