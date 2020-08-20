Ohio Green Groups Challenge Fracked Gas Storage Wells

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources illegally approved underground wells that will store fracked ethane, butane and propane without allowing the public to provide comments, environmentalists claim in a new lawsuit. Public drinking water wells that serve Clarington, Ohio, are located about a mile away from the natural gas liquids storage wells, and nearby residents are concerned about the project, but had no opportunity to comment, Concerned Ohio River Residents, Buckeye Environmental Network, FreshWater Accountability Project, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and the Sierra Club said in a petition for writ of mandamus filed Tuesday in Ohio state appellate court. "This project...

