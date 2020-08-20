Fed. Circ. Says IPR Rulings Can't Be Disputed In District Court

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday backed a district court's dismissal of Security People's suit against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and USPTO Director Andrei Iancu, saying that Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions can only be appealed directly. The panel's precedential decision said that Congress did not intend for inter partes review decisions to be challenged in district court, and so Security People Inc. can't bring an Administrative Procedure Act suit alleging that the PTAB's invalidation of one claim of a patent covering an adjustable lock violated its due process rights because the patent issued nearly 10 years before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS