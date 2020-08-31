Illinois CFO Sentenced To 16 Years For $65M Theft

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois accountant was sentenced Monday to roughly 16 years in prison for embezzling millions from a Chicago family and its related businesses where he served as chief financial officer. Sultan Issa pled guilty in January to one count of wire fraud, admitting to embezzling at least $65 million. During a hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood sentenced him to 200 months in prison with a three-year period of supervised release and said he will have to pay approximately $72 million in restitution. Prosecutors say Issa, 47, misappropriated $55 million from the family he was working for and provided...

