Pharmacy Board Asks 6th Circ. To Block Opioid Rx Info

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Pharmacy Board asked the Sixth Circuit to strike down a ruling by the federal judge overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation that it must turn over sensitive health information for more than 7 million state residents, saying that information is protected by both state and federal law. The pharmacy board said Wednesday it is seeking a writ of mandamus holding that the Ohio federal judge overseeing the litigation abused his discretion when he granted a subpoena from pharmacies to hand over confidential information in a state prescription reporting system. The system, called the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting system, is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS