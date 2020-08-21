Cutting Workers' Comp Would Hurt Families, GAO Says

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Making cuts to the federal workers' compensation program would hurt workers with families more than single workers, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found in a report released Friday. The report projected the impact of President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to Federal Employees' Compensation Act benefits, which replace part of an injured federal worker's wages. The cuts have not yet been approved, and the Trump administration is currently not pushing them, according to the director of the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Workers' Compensation Programs. But the administration has included the cuts in its proposed budgets for fiscal years 2019 through...

