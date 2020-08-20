Schiff Demands DHS Show Its Intel On Protesters

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chastised the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for failing to comply with the committee's investigation of actions against Portland, Oregon, protesters in a letter Wednesday. Calling the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis' refusal to schedule interviews or produce raw intelligence reports "untenable," Rep. Schiff demanded in careful wording that the agency support the committee's investigation into DHS actions following an executive order that summoned DHS officers to protect monuments from "rioters, arsonists and left-wing extremists" amid protests in June and July. "The requests were purposeful and specific, in part because the committee has...

