Gunderson-Led BlockFi Nabs $50M In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Guided by Gunderson Dettmer, cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi said Thursday it closed on $50 million in its largest funding round yet and will use the financing to continue to grow its business. Jersey City, New Jersey-based BlockFi said in a statement that proceeds from the Series C round will be used to expand the team and add to its product lines, in particular with a bitcoin-rewards based credit card and support for more assets and currencies. The funding round was led by Morgan Creek Digital and included several other investors such as Valar Ventures, CMT Digital and Castle Island Ventures, it...

