9th Circ. Nixes Catholic School Bias Suit After Justices' Ruling

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that took a broad view of a legal doctrine that shields religious employers from anti-discrimination laws, the Ninth Circuit on Thursday rescinded its 2019 revival of a disability bias suit from a fired Catholic schoolteacher who had cancer. In a unanimous, published one-page decision, the Ninth Circuit affirmed a U.S. district court's 2017 summary judgment finding in favor of the St. James Catholic School, which nixed the bias suit from Kristen Biel, who died while the case was pending. Biel had claimed in her 2015 California federal court complaint that the school violated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS