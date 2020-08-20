Takata Trust Seeks To Sanction Insurer Over Airbag Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A trust fund set up to compensate people injured or killed by defective airbags made by the now-defunct Takata Corp. asked the Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday to sanction its insurer and force it to pay out on its policies. The Takata Airbag Tort Compensation Trust Fund said in its motion that despite joining in negotiations for TK Holdings Inc.'s reorganization plan, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. is now refusing to play ball in violation of the bankruptcy court's orders by claiming it can only treat Takata itself — not the trust fund — as a policyholder. The trust fund said...

