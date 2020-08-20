Tenn. Judge Puts EEOC Religious Bias Suit In Jury's Hands

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Publix Super Markets Inc. must face a trial over claims that it discriminated against a jilted Rastafarian job applicant who was told he'd have to cut his dreadlocks in order to work at a Nashville store, a Tennessee federal judge has ruled. In a mixed ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson largely rejected Publix's motion for summary judgment in a suit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging it violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by telling job applicant Guy Usher, who practices Rastafarianism, that he had to lose his dreadlocks if he wanted the part-time job, which...

