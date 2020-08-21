Feds Arrest Va. Man Over Alleged $21M H-1B Scam

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Virginia information technology business owner was arrested Thursday on charges of orchestrating a $21 million immigration fraud scheme that saw him using his companies to fraudulently obtain H-1B visas for foreign tech workers. Ashish Sawhney faces two counts of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, three counts of inducing noncitizens to enter the U.S. on fraudulently obtained visas, and one count of naturalization fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. "If convicted, Sawhney faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison," the office said. The H-1B program allows the American businesses to bring over skilled foreign workers...

