Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rig Pipe Maker Bars Rival From Selling Alleged Knockoffs

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer of threaded pipes used in oil and gas wells has agreed to stop designing and selling products that it allegedly misappropriated from a rival, just days before the trade secrets dispute was set to go to trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan on Tuesday signed the permanent injunction order in which OFS International LLC agreed to stop using designs that competitor Ultra Premium Services LLC, a Tenaris SA subsidiary, claims were knockoffs of products it previously licensed to OFS.

The order said OFS is "permanently enjoined from manufacturing, marketing, selling, offering for sale, licensing or providing threading services."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!