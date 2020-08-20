Gordon Rees Adds Insurance Pro From Cozen O'Connor

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has hired away a member from Cozen O'Connor to bolster the firm's insurance and professional liability defense practice groups in California. Fulton M. Smith, 63, joined Gordon Rees' San Francisco office as a partner on Monday. Smith told Law360 Thursday he is looking forward to focusing more on the broker liability side of work, and making himself available to Gordon Rees' younger attorneys who would benefit from his decades of courtroom experience. Smith said he has known many attorneys at Gordon Rees professionally and as friends in his over 30 years of insurance coverage practice. He said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS