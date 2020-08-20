9th Circ. Backs Doctor Aide's Opioid Distribution Conviction

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday refused to undo a former physician's assistant's conviction for unlawfully distributing prescription opioids, finding there was an "overwhelming evidence of guilt." A three-judge panel affirmed a jury's decision to convict David Lague on charges of unlawfully distributing drugs to five of his ex-patients without a good medical reason. The panel said the lower court allowed the government to admit prescriptions Lague wasn't actually charged for into evidence. Those prescriptions amounted to "practice-wide prescription data" that was allowable "to prove his unlawful intent to distribute controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice," the panel wrote....

