Stryker Corp. Scores Trial Win In XL Insurance Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Stryker Corp. has secured a win in Michigan federal court, with a jury returning a verdict against XL Insurance America Inc. in a case over coverage linked to millions of dollars in settlements in a long-running saga over liability from a Stryker predecessor's Uni-Knee implants. At the end of a seven-day trial, held in a federal courtroom in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the jury on Thursday decided in favor of Stryker, which had accused XL Insurance America of entering a settlement in 2009 with Pfizer Inc. that Stryker claims was made in bad faith, costing it $6.2 million in coverage. U.S. District Judge Paul...

