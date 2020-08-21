Suit Challenging CFPB's Payday Rule OK'd To Resume

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has cleared a path for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and two payday lender trade groups to resume battling over what's left of the agency's payday rule, lifting a more than two-year-old litigation stay so they can square off over the rule's remaining — and still delayed — payments-focused provisions. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel on Thursday lifted the stay at the request of both sides in the case, which was filed in 2018 by the Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd. and the Consumer Service Alliance of Texas and accused the CFPB of promulgating a...

