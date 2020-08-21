Ex-Exec Says Mars' Trade Secrets Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An ex-Mars Inc. executive being sued by his former employer for allegedly jumping ship with a trove of the company's proprietary information is arguing that the dispute must be arbitrated in Belgium, calling the litigation a publicity stunt aimed at smearing his reputation. Jacek Szarzynski told a D.C. federal court on Thursday that even though the signatory of his employment contract is a European Mars subsidiary, the parent company, Mars Inc., is still obligated to abide by its terms since it was the direct beneficiary of his work over his 24-year career at the company. Szarzynski parted ways with Mars early...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS