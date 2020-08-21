FTC's LendingClub Suit On Hold Pending High Court Ruling

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted LendingClub's bid to pause the Federal Trade Commission's false advertising suit against it on Thursday until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether the FTC has the authority to order restitution against entities that harm consumers. The high court agreed in July to review the FTC's ability to seek monetary relief for consumers under its power to impose injunctions in consumer protection matters — a move whose outcome U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said is "squarely relevant to the outcome of this case." "Going forward with trial would needlessly burden LendingClub to put on a trial...

