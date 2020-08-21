Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC's LendingClub Suit On Hold Pending High Court Ruling

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted LendingClub's bid to pause the Federal Trade Commission's false advertising suit against it on Thursday until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether the FTC has the authority to order restitution against entities that harm consumers.

The high court agreed in July to review the FTC's ability to seek monetary relief for consumers under its power to impose injunctions in consumer protection matters — a move whose outcome U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said is "squarely relevant to the outcome of this case."

"Going forward with trial would needlessly burden LendingClub to put on a trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!