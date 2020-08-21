Brexit Trade Deal Now 'Seems Unlikely,' EU's Barnier Warns

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 1:10 PM BST) -- The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday that Britain and the EU remain far apart on most crucial trade issues and that it now "seems unlikely" they can reach an agreement before the end of the regulatory transition period on Dec. 31. Barnier said he felt that the trade talks were "going backward more than forward" in the seventh round of negotiations this week. "Today, at this stage, an agreement between the U.K. and the European Union seems unlikely," Barnier said. "I simply do not understand why we are wasting valuable time." The EU's top negotiator said that London and Brussels...

