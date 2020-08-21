Wirecard's Brazil, UK Units Sold As Asset Selloff Picks Up

Law360, London (August 21, 2020, 4:26 PM BST) -- Brazilian and U.K. holdings of Wirecard AG have become the first subsidiaries of the failed German payments processor to be sold off since it filed for insolvency in June, the company's court-appointed administrator said on Friday. Munich lawyer Michael Jaffé said that Wirecard Brazil has been sold to a subsidiary of PagSeguro Digital Ltd., a financial technology business based in Brazil, for an undisclosed amount of money. The deal must be approved by Brazilian regulatory authorities British subsidiary Wirecard Card Solutions Ltd., has also reached an agreement in principle with Railsbank Technology, a banking and software company in London, to sell...

