US Plans For WTO Overhaul At Odds With Trading Partners

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has provided his clearest explanation yet of a preferred overhaul of the World Trade Organization's dispute resolution mechanism, outlining a proposal that critics say could sow uncertainty among the U.S.' trading partners for years to come. In an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Aug. 20, Lighthizer pushed for a complete redo of the current two-tiered dispute resolution system, which has been effectively disabled for nearly 10 months because the Trump administration has blocked new appointments to the WTO Appellate Body. Lighthizer suggested replacing this system with a single-stage process "akin to commercial arbitration,"...

