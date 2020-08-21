Japan's Nippon Paint Strikes $12B Wuthelam Ownership Pact

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings said Friday it's reached a 1.285 trillion yen ($12 billion) deal with Singapore's Wuthelam Group that aims to remove current conflicts of interest and simplify their ownership structure. The deal calls for Wuthelam Holdings Ltd. to grow its ownership in Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. from 40% to nearly 59%, while Nippon will buy Wuthelam out of their Asian joint ventures and its Indonesian business unit, according to an investor presentation on the deal. "This agreement will bring our 60-year-long partnership to perfection and build a strong foundation for accelerated growth," Nippon said. The deal resolves an intrinsic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS