Circuit Right To Reject Navajo Man's Execution Stay, Feds Say

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Friday urged the Ninth Circuit to reject a rehearing request from Lezmond Mitchell, a Navajo man on death row, after the court denied his motion for an emergency stay of execution pending appeal. A circuit panel was right to deny Mitchell's "eleventh-hour" motion for a stay and should not reconsider, the government said. Mitchell, who is scheduled for execution Aug. 26, is seeking the stay while he appeals a lower court's ruling that his execution warrant should not be vacated over procedural discrepancies. Mitchell has failed to demonstrate any meaningful distinction between Arizona's execution protocols and those...

