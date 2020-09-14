15 Minutes With Cummins' General Counsel

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT) -- To create stronger relationships and engage more holistically in diversity and inclusion expectations, Cummins Inc. general counsel Sharon Barner reduced the number of outside counsel serving her legal department from about 150 to 25. Sharon Barner Currently: Vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Cummins Inc. Previously: Deputy under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and deputy director, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Law school: University of Michigan Law School Now, diverse lawyers at most of the energy solutions company's preferred firms bill 60% to 75% of its matters, she said. Here, Barner explains more about that process and her diversity and inclusion...

