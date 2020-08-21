Cannabis Co. Green Thumb Eyes Potential US IPO

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis company Green Thumb Industries Inc. on Friday filed for a potential initial public offering in the U.S. with a projected total price tag of $150 million. Because marijuana remains federally illegal, companies that deal directly with cannabis, or "touch the plant," in the U.S. cannot be listed on U.S. exchanges. A company spokesperson declined to say whether an initial public offering was imminent, but said the filing "gives us optionality going forward if we choose to raise capital." According to a Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company projects the offering would raise 10...

