Dental Distributor Says Antitrust Fight Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Henry Schein Inc. urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to nix a "bizarre" Fifth Circuit decision refusing to send the company's antitrust dispute with a competing dental equipment distributor to arbitration, saying the lower court incorrectly interpreted a carveout provision. Schein argued that the circuit court wrongly concluded that a provision in an underlying arbitration agreement exempting certain claims from its scope meant that the parties hadn't clearly indicated that they wanted an arbitrator to decide the dispute's proper venue. The company is looking to arbitrate Archer and White Sales Inc.'s accusations that Schein conspired with other large dental distributors...

