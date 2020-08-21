Firm Seeks To Blend State, Fed Malpractice Insurance Suits

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh-area law firm Dodaro Matta & Cambest PC will coordinate with two insurers over discovery in competing state and federal lawsuits concerning which company should defend it in a malpractice suit, but the state court judge stopped short of the unusual step of mashing up state and federal pretrial motions Friday. Washington, Pennsylvania-based Dodaro Matta said it would stipulate to coordinating discovery and depositions between the Pennsylvania state court case involving QBE Insurance Corp. and the federal court case involving Catlin Insurance Co. It added that it is still awaiting a ruling on whether the state and federal courts will work...

