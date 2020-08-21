Texas Court Temporarily Blocks Smokable Hemp Ban

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Lone Star State's health regulator from enforcing its new ban on the production, processing and sale of smokable forms of hemp. In a three-page decision Thursday, an Austin judge ruled that if the Texas Department of State Health Services implemented its regulation, it would cause "immediate and irreparable injury and damage" to Dallas-based Crown Distributing LLC and the three other hemp businesses that brought the challenge. The temporary restraining order is in effect until Sept. 2, when the parties will hold a hearing on a potential injunction. The rule at issue...

