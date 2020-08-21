SEC Inks $40K Deal With Ex-Tangoe Exec Over Fraud Claims

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Connecticut federal judge on Friday to approve a $40,000 consent judgment with a former executive of telecommunication expense management company Tangoe Inc. for his part in allegedly overstating the company's revenues by $40 million from 2013 to 2015. In September 2018, the SEC claimed Tangoe's former senior vice president Donald J. Farias, along with three other executives, prematurely counted future revenue, which is explicitly prohibited by generally accepted accounting principles. In addition to the $40,000 civil penalty, the preliminary agreement bars Farias from being an officer or director of a securities-issuing entity for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS