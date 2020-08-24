Norton Rose Settles With Broker In Cargo Cover Suit

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 3:18 PM BST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has reached a settlement over accusations by a London-based insurance broker that it negligently drafted a policy for cargo cover that is at the center of a High Court battle between ABN Amro and 15 insurers. Judge David Foxton said in a consent order on Thursday that Norton Rose and Edge Brokers (London) Ltd. have reached a settlement agreement. The terms were confidential. As a result, Edge Brokers' allegations have been stayed. The company had claimed that Norton Rose is liable for any loss it suffers over a disputed marine cargo policy drafted by the law firm for Icestar...

