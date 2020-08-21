DC Circ. Says Feds Didn't Prove Forgery In Medicaid FCA Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit partially overturned a $2 million False Claims Act judgment against a home health care company for submitting claims to Medicaid without proper documentation, saying Thursday the government hadn't proven the company forged doctors' signatures. The government hadn't shown without a doubt that the signatures on care plans for Dynamic Visions Home Health Services' Medicaid patients were forged by the company's employees and not by someone within the doctors' offices, U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote for a three-judge panel. That possibility is supported by Dynamic Visions having submitted a number of other claims for reimbursement without any doctor's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS