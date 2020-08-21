CIT Directs Commerce To Rethink Union Ownership Findings

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday rejected the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to not give a separate anti-dumping duty rate to a Chinese roller bearings exporter, ordering the agency to more fully consider the company's union ownership in deciding the rate. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann's opinion centered on the ownership of Chinese roller bearings producer Zhejiang Machinery Import and Export Corp.'s parent company, which is partly owned by a government-affiliated labor union. Commerce said the labor union's ownership of ZMC's parent company, Zhejiang Sunny I/E Corp., showed that ZMC's management is controlled by the Chinese government, but...

