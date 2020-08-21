Texas Judge Won't Let Schlumberger Unit End Patent Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has declined to wrap up a patent infringement suit between rival drilling equipment makers relating to systems that enable the reuse of drilling fluid, finding there are still issues of genuine fact that must be resolved in the five-year-old suit. U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra on Thursday rejected Schlumberger subsidiary M-I LLC's bid for partial summary judgment against its rival FPUSA LLC and its Vac-Screen system, which M-I claims ripped off its patented drilling fluid reuse system. The judge found there were still questions that should be handed to a jury, including whether components of the...

