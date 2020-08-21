Undersea Oil Spill Contractor Immune From Taylor Energy Suit

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A contractor hired by the U.S. Coast Guard to help clean up Taylor Energy Co. LLC's undersea oil spill that began in 2004 and has not yet been contained is shielded from Taylor's legal claims because of its relationship to the government, a Louisiana federal judge said Friday. Taylor was suing Couvillion Group LLC to get a court order blocking Couvillion from performing the work and awarding Taylor all monetary damages that may arise from Couvillion's activities. But U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry agreed with Couvillion that it's entitled to immunity because it performed acts "pursuant to a valid authorization...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS