KPMG Once Again Ducks $1B Negligence Claims In Chancery

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Accounting services firm KPMG on Friday once again escaped claims asserted in a $1.1 billion negligent misrepresentation suit in Delaware Chancery Court over losses arising from an offshore oil company's alleged invoicing fraud. In a 56-page opinion on Friday, Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said Otto Candies LLC and the other plaintiffs failed to show in an amended suit filed last year that a U.S. affiliate was "vicariously liable" for allegedly deficient audits done by a KPMG Mexican affiliate, which failed to identify fraud at the offshore oil company. "In this opinion, I conclude plaintiffs fail to plead vicarious liability through...

