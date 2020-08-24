6th Circ. Lowers $6.7M Software Co. IP Award Against Carrier

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit lowered a $6.7 million judgment for software maker Ecimos LLC to $5.6 million in a suit accusing air conditioning manufacturer Carrier Corp. of creating copycat software with stolen trade secrets, finding that part of the jury award was "speculative at best." A three-judge panel on Friday reversed a lower court's decision to approve a $1.5 million award for damages related to Carrier's breach of a licensing agreement with Ecimos because the jury improperly based the award on conjecture about the future financial impact of Carrier's actions on Ecimos' bottom line. "Any assessment of damages based on potential lost...

