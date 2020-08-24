Landlord Safeguards Against Distressed Cannabis Tenants

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Many companies in the cannabis industry currently face substantial financial distress caused by oversupply and pandemic-related stay-at-home and retail closure orders. Unfortunately, nonhemp cannabis companies cannot obtain bankruptcy relief under federal law. Due to the unique position of cannabis — legal under the laws of many states, but illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act, or CSA — "a federal court cannot be asked to enforce the protections of the Bankruptcy Code in aid of a debtor whose activities constitute a continuing federal crime."[1] This position not only harms insolvent cannabis enterprises, but also harms their creditors by preventing a controlled,...

