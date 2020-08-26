Foreign Income Regs Provide Some Clarity But Issues Remain

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Both global intangible low-taxed income, or GILTI, and foreign-derived intangible income, or FDII, are creatures of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on Dec. 22, 2017. GILTI has been plagued with technical issues from the very start and FDII has been under criticism internationally as an illegal export incentive or harmful tax practice. In July, final regulations were released on GILTI and FDII as well as proposed regulations unifying the treatment of high-taxed GILTI and high-taxed Subpart F income. These regulations largely address technical issues, but it would seem that more substantive problems still remain. Final FDII Regulations On July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS