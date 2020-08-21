DOJ Proposal Aims To Speed Up Immigration Case Appeals

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice proposed new policies on Friday evening to speed up appeals of immigration court cases and limit immigration judges' authority to manage their caseload, the Trump administration's latest measure to clear out a lengthy immigration court backlog. The 88-page proposal would impose strict time limits on the length of immigration court appeals, which are decided by the Board of Immigration Appeals, while also shortening briefing deadlines and limiting board members' ability to review new evidence on appeal or to reopen immigration cases on their own. Additionally, the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the immigration...

