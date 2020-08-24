Dems Tell DC Circ. Asylum Rule Breaks 'Crystal Clear' Law

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A group of congressional Democrats has told the D.C. Circuit that the Trump administration cannot strip asylum eligibility from migrants who cross the southern border outside a designated port of entry because that plainly violates immigration laws written by Congress. The 11 lawmakers argued Friday in an amicus brief that the asylum rule violated a "crystal clear" statute and ignored decades of bipartisan support for allowing asylum claims from people who enter the country without authorization. They said a ruling for the administration would trample on the separation of powers by allowing a policy that "plainly contradicts" the law and giving the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS