SEC Rips 'Absurd' Bid To Profit From Ponzi-Funded Homes

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday slammed an effort by a woman in Maryland federal court to receive the sale proceeds of vacation homes purchased with money gained through her husband's $396 million Ponzi scheme. In a response to Amanda Merrill's motion to dismiss her as a relief defendant in her husband's civil case and for partial summary judgment, the SEC said it opposed her argument that she should receive the profits from the sale of the homes because she and her husband held the properties concurrently together as tenants by entirety. "Unsurprisingly, the law does not require this...

