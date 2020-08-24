Don't Let Tuna Cos. Off Hook In Class Suit, 9th Circ. Urged

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Public advocacy groups are calling on the Ninth Circuit to deny two tuna companies' challenge to several certified classes in a vast price-fixing case, saying a lower court relied on a legally sound statistical model to determine who could claim injury. American Antitrust Institute, Public Citizen and the Committee to Support the Antitrust Laws told the appeals court in separate amicus briefs on Friday that some of the world's top tuna producers — StarKist and Chicken of the Sea — are off the mark in trying to overturn class certification for three buyer groups. The trial court has certified classes of...

