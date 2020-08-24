BVI Targets AML, Tax Compliance In Gambling With New Law

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 6:03 PM BST) -- The British Virgin Islands put into force new laws to oversee financial crime compliance in its gambling industry and supply information to the national tax authority, among other roles. The Virgin Islands Gaming and Betting Control Act, 2020 is aimed at ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing, or AML/CFT, rules that are in line with recommendations set out by the Financial Action Task Force, a global AML body. Other objectives of the law include protecting vulnerable people from being exploited by the gambling sector, the collection of taxes and for the "redirection of monies to the Government of the...

