Insurers Call On EU To Prioritize Climate Change Strategy

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 2:56 PM BST) -- The European Union must be much more ambitious in its response to climate change, insurers said on Monday as they called for tighter rules to minimize the economic impact of environmental disasters. Insurance Europe said the EU should build barriers where flooding is likely and that rules over building in high-risk areas should be better enforced. The Brussels-based trade body was responding to a consultation by the European Commission, which ended this month, on so-called climate change adaptation. The commission is seeking responses on whether it should replace or update its strategy on climate change, drawn up in 2013. The consultation...

