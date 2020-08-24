Engineering Firm Escapes Fraud Claims In PE Deal Dispute

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 8:51 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday struck out claims that the founders of a British engineering company fraudulently inflated work in progress figures to overstate the company's accounts by £1.5 million ($2 million) before it was acquired by a private equity fund, saying "the figures don't add up." Judge Richard Pearce, sitting at the High Court in Manchester, said the breach of warranty claim against AIM Engineering Ltd. founders Ian Draper, Matthew McGowan and Alan Foster and company executive Simon Brazier has no prospect of success and is "wholly without merit." "This is a case in which the claimant does not plead...

