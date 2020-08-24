Panasonic, Astronics Can't Appeal Air Flight Power IP Ruling

Law360, London (August 24, 2020, 2:27 PM BST) -- A judge has denied a subsidiary of Panasonic and an Astronics unit permission to appeal his decision that they infringed a patent for giving airline passengers access to power outlets so they can charge their electrical devices during a flight. None of the grounds of appeal filed by the Panasonic subsidiary and another company "has a real prospect of success," a judge has said. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi) Judge Paul Morgan said in his decision at the High Court on Friday that none of the 15 grounds of appeal submitted by Panasonic Avionics Corp. and another aircraft industry company — the Astronics subsidiary...

