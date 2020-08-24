Health First Execs Added To Kickbacks Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower suing Health First Inc. over allegedly illegal kickbacks has added the Florida nonprofit health system's executives to its suit, claiming they conspired to create a system that rewards doctors for directing business to Health First. In an amended complaint filed Sunday, whistleblower Omni Healthcare Inc. added Health First's executives as well as several cardiologists and oncologists who Omni claims are among the highest-paid physicians in their specialties in the country because of the kickback system put into place by Health First. The whistleblower says Health First illegally ties its doctors' compensation to how many referrals they make within the...

